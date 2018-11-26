Letter: It is still puzzling why voters chose Collins

Conservatives are fond of stoking fears of moral terrors like the decline of organized religion and the legalization of marijuana that could supposedly spell the end of civilization. While Rep. Chris Collins RZmay not be the number one poster boy for moral decay (another springs immediately to mind), Collins is certainly in the running. Those who voted for this monumentally corrupted individual need to take a moment, perhaps after church service and before the beerfest at the Bills game, to check their own moral compasses, because they are pointing due south.

David Chipps

Williamsville