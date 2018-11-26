Letter: Clean energy, not fossil fuels, is our planet’s best hope

If Robert Bradley (Another Voice, Nov. 17) truly cares about future generations, he will promote clean energy, not oil and gas drilling.

We are already feeling the effects of human-caused climate change:

More coastal flooding, more forest fires, stronger hurricanes, longer droughts, and so on. Admittedly, climate change has not triggered all these disasters, but it has made them worse or more frequent.

Drilling will worsen them.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concludes that humanity has 12 years to halve its carbon emissions, so as to avoid a truly catastrophic climate change. Following the advice of Bradley (and the Koch family foundations and fossil fuel companies that fund his Institute for Energy Research, IER) would delay even further our progress toward this goal.

We already have technological solutions – low-emissions transportation, for example, has been implemented in Europe, with positive results. What we have lacked is rather the political will to care for the environment, and the people who depend on it.

Once we have drilled our last oil or gas well and chopped down the last tree, then we will only need to wait until we have nowhere to escape the fires and floods. Then we will realize that our choices (pushed by the IER’s benefactors) will not be able to feed us or help us breathe.

Most Buffalo News readers are well-informed; they realize that more drilling is not a “triple win for (them as) consumers, workers and taxpayers,” because they still need food, clean air and water, and a place to live.

Jeannet de Jong

East Aurora