Letter: Catholic Church is not above the law of the land

Does the Catholic Church believe they are above the law? I believe they do. When someone is accused of child abuse, they are arrested and arraigned in court, and the district attorney prosecutes them. This has not occurred with regard to priests.

The bishop has said they do their own investigation. Why has our district attorney and other law enforcement personnel allowed this to go on, why have they not intervened on behalf of the victims?

Is there a reason why the Catholic Church is being treated differently?

Michael Krellner

West Seneca