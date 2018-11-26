Letter: America must unite to limit Trump’s effect

President Emmanuel Macron’s words at the recent Armistice Day ceremony in France were a powerful rebuke of President Donald Trump’s policies that promote nationalism and tribalism.

Macron declared that “by putting our own interests first, with no regard for others, we erase the very thing that a nation holds dearest, and the thing that keeps it alive: its moral values.”

Trump’s rejection of the Paris climate accord and his callous and restrictive policy on immigration illustrate his putting his interests first. His frequent harsh words are encouraging an increase in acts of hatred and violence against those “not like us, not in our tribe.”

I wish Trump really believed and acted on the words he spoke at the Suresnes American Cemetery: “It is our duty to preserve the civilization they defended.”

I fervently hope that the people in our country unite to limit the influence of Trump and that the rights of all humans will be honored and respect for others will prevail.

Anita Mitchell

Tonawanda