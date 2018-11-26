Letter: A cartoon fan gives thanks for Lisa Benson’s work
During this Thanksgiving season, we should all thank the likes of Lisa Benson of the Washington Post Writers Group for her welcome ability to poke fun at everyone within the political arena without using vicious mischaracterizations typical of many lesser colleagues.
Once again, such clever observations are greatly appreciated when good humor seems to be in such short supply.
Keep up the good work!
Ray Pauley
Grand Island
