Chuck Jaworski appointed to Lackawanna Council vacancy

Chuck Jaworski, 69, an autoworker who was first elected to the Lackawanna City Council in 2001, was appointed by lawmakers to fill the 3rd Ward seat vacated by William R. Leonard.

Jaworski served through 2007, when he successfully ran for council president. He lost a bid for mayor to Geoffrey M. Szymanski in 2011, and in 2013 lost his bid for council president.

Before taking the 3rd Ward seat, Jaworski resigned as a commissioner for the Lackawanna Municipal Housing Authority. He also stepped down from his seat on the Lackawanna Planning Board.

Jaworski is the first cousin of former National Football League quarterback Ron Jaworski.

Leonard, 52, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of official misconduct for lying about his residency and voting in a Lackawanna election while he resided in West Seneca. Leonard faces up to one year in jail and a fine of between $100 and $1,000 when he is sentenced on Jan. 16.