Share this article

print logo
Kiss rocked the house at Seneca Niagara Casino in 2017. The band will play a 2019 concert at the Darien Lake Amphitheater on what it reports will be its final tour. (Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News file photo)

KISS heads to Darien Lake on its last tour ever

| Published | Updated

If you want to rock and roll all night with KISS, this is your last chance. Seriously.

KISS returns for its “final tour ever” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Darien Lake Amphitheater. This concert is part of the just announced second leg of the band's "End of the Road World Tour." Many of the dates on the first leg of the tour, which starts Jan. 31 in Vancouver, British Columbia, have already sold out.

Tickets for the Darien Lake concert are $39.50 to $250 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 3 through livenation.com, Ticketmaster, or charge by phone at 800-745-3000. Every paid ticket includes free same-day park admission.

From Kiss to soda pop: A day with serial entrepreneur Gene Simmons

Meet and Greet experiences will be available starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 27. If you are a member of the KISS Army fan, your pre-sale starts at noon Nov. 28. Details on both are available via kissonline.com.

 

 

Story topics: / /

Toni Ruberto – Toni Ruberto is the editor of Gusto who also likes to write about movies and music. When the South Buffalo native isn't walking her dog, she is listening to mopey British music or watching Syfy or TCM.
There are no comments - be the first to comment