KISS heads to Darien Lake on its last tour ever

If you want to rock and roll all night with KISS, this is your last chance. Seriously.

KISS returns for its “final tour ever” at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Darien Lake Amphitheater. This concert is part of the just announced second leg of the band's "End of the Road World Tour." Many of the dates on the first leg of the tour, which starts Jan. 31 in Vancouver, British Columbia, have already sold out.

Tickets for the Darien Lake concert are $39.50 to $250 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 3 through livenation.com, Ticketmaster, or charge by phone at 800-745-3000. Every paid ticket includes free same-day park admission.

Meet and Greet experiences will be available starting at 10 a.m. Nov. 27. If you are a member of the KISS Army fan, your pre-sale starts at noon Nov. 28. Details on both are available via kissonline.com.