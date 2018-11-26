Juvenile accused of using fake cash to pay for pizza

A juvenile was charged over the weekend with using a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for a pizza delivery in North Buffalo, according to a Buffalo police report.

A deliveryman called 911 at about 10 p.m. Saturday after noticing he was paid with a fake bill for a delivery on Page Street, off Hertel Avenue. The deliveryman had already given the customer change for the counterfeit money, according to the report.

Officers arrested a juvenile, whose age was not included in the report, who was charged with first-degree forgery and petit larceny.