Juvenile accused of using fake cash to pay for pizza
A juvenile was charged over the weekend with using a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for a pizza delivery in North Buffalo, according to a Buffalo police report.
A deliveryman called 911 at about 10 p.m. Saturday after noticing he was paid with a fake bill for a delivery on Page Street, off Hertel Avenue. The deliveryman had already given the customer change for the counterfeit money, according to the report.
Officers arrested a juvenile, whose age was not included in the report, who was charged with first-degree forgery and petit larceny.
Story topics: buffalo/ Buffalo Police Department/ crime/ police
Share this article