JOST, Gwendolyne C. (Jerman)

JOST - Gwendolyne C. (nee Jerman)

Of Eden, NY, met her Lord and Savior November 24, 2018, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of Eugene A. Jost; loving mother of Michele M. (Russell) Hermans, Vicki L. (Thomas) Porter, Christina L. (James) Harper and Rebecca J. Carlson-Burke; step-mother of Joanne Lempges and Andrew and David Jost; also survived by eight grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and one step -grandchild. Family will be present to receive friends, Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the Addison Funeral Home Inc., 262 N. Main Street, Angola, NY where services will follow at 7 PM.