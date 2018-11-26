Jaguars fire offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett after loss to Bills

With the Jaguars on an NFL-worst seven-game losing streak, the team fired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, hours after a 24-21 loss to the Bills.

"We would like to thank Nathaniel for his hard work and dedication to the Jaguars organization, and we wish him and his family the best moving forward," coach Doug Marrone said in a statement. "These are always tough decisions, but as the head coach, I have to do what I think is best for this football team."

It is expected that Marrone will have a larger role in the offense with his team at 3-8 following a 3-1 start. NFL Media reported Sunday that Marrone is expected back in 2019, despite the Jaguars' tailspin.

Hackett was Marrone's offensive coordinator with the Bills and was with him as offensive coordinator in 2011-12 when Marrone was the coach at Syracuse. Hackett was added to the Jaguars staff as quarterbacks coach in 2015. He became offensive coordinator in 2016 after Greg Olsen was fired and then retained the job when Marrone was elevated to head coach before the 2017 season.

"It wasn't anything negative, [Marrone] just decided to make a move," Hackett told NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. "I guess he didn't think I was good enough, that's the only thing I can think of. It's a shock."