HUBERT, Marilyn A.

HUBERT - Marilyn A. Departed this life on November 24, 2018, sister of Al (Diane), Linda and the late Joan; daughter of the late Martha A. and Albert L. Hubert. As Marilyn wished, no memorial services were held. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Arrangements made by NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 1884 South Park Ave. Share condolences: www.nightengalefuneralhome.com