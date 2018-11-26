Harley Davidson stolen from Niagara Falls movie theater

A Niagara Falls man's Harley Davidson was stolen Sunday afternoon from a movie theater parking lot, according to a city police report.

The 104th Street man told police he went into the Regal Cinemas, 720 Builders Way, just before 2 p.m. When he came out of the theater at about 3:45 p.m., his 2017 motorcycle and his helmet were gone. The victim also told police his wallet with his military identification was taken.

The motorcycle has a distinctive silver fuel tank with horizontal gray stripes, as well as tall black handlebars uncommon on Harley motorcycles, the victim told Falls police.