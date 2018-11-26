General Motors' Lockport, Tonawanda plants not targeted for closing

General Motors' Town of Tonawanda and Lockport plants weren't on the list of plants that the automaker revealed on Monday are poised for shutdown.

The Tonawanda plant makes engines and the Lockport plant makes a variety of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning products for vehicles.

Nearly two years ago, GM announced it would pour $296 million into the Tonawanda plant, and $32 million into the Lockport site. GM followed that up with a pledge to invest an additional $3.5 million in the Lockport operations.

Combined, the Tonawanda and Lockport plants have nearly 3,000 employees, and are cornerstones of the region's manufacturing sector. But their headcounts could soon drop.

GM recently extended a buyout offer to all North American salaried employees with at least 12 years of experience. It's not yet known how many salaried employees at the Tonawanda and Lockport plants signed up for the offers.

As of late September, the two plants had a combined 418 salaried employees, according to GM figures. It was unclear how many of them were eligible for buyouts.