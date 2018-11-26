GALVEZ, Ella L. (Galvin)

GALVEZ - Ella L. (nee Galvin)

Of Lackawanna, entered into rest November 24, 2018, beloved wife of the late Louis A. Galvez; devoted mother of Louis (Deborah) Galvez, Michael (Charlene) Galvez, Mary (David) Levinger, Kathleen (David) Hahn, Rita (Michael, late Carl Vizzi III) Durand, John Galvez and the late Kevin Galvez; cherished grandmother of David Galvez, Eric Galvez, Michelle Waltos, Nicole Knavel, Amy Rogers, Christine Perillo, Donald Levinger, Carl Anthony Vizzi IV, Matthew Levinger, Brandon Vizzi, Jason Libby, Andrew Levinger, Irene Galvez, Michael Galvez, Melody Galvez, Sean Galvez, Louis Galvez, Emily Hegel, Julia Durand, Hannah Durand and Lauren Durand; great-grandmother of Olivia, Belle, Quinton, Jacob, Braylon, Penelope, Scarlett, Silas, Jacob, Zackary, Ryan, Avery, Aaron, Cameron, Kayla, Sidney, Mackenzie, Madison, Ian, Aubrie, Sophia, Carl Anthony Vizzi V, Autumn and the late Riley; loving daughter of the late John and Blanche Galvin; dear sister of Noreen (Chuck) Mcelroy and the late Mary, John (Blanche), Rita and James; fond sister-in-law of Carrie Kowaluk; best friend of Geri Pilat. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be celebrated in Steel City Church, 1219 Abbott Rd, Lackawanna, NY, on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be shared at:

