Evans awarded $2.9 million grant for water infrastructure improvements

Evans will receive a $2.9 million state grant for improvements to the town's water infrastructure and a new water tower, Supervisor Mary K. Hosler recently announced.

Town officials plan to build a $1.5 million gallon water storage tank and a pump station to boost pressures in the higher elevations of Evans, particularly in the Village of Angola. There also are plans to install two new pressure-reducing vaults to replace an older unit in the northeast part of town.

The improvements will enable the town to lift a moratorium on development, Hosler explained in a statement.