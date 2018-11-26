Electrical fire destroys office of trucking company

A fire caused by electrical wiring destroyed the office of a trucking company in Warsaw last Tuesday morning.

Seven fire companies were on hand for three hours at Baker & Baker Milk Haulers at 5313 Davies Road. The estimated loss is $75,000, according to the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services.

According to officials, electrical wiring in the wall and ceiling between the facility's office and the shop caused the fire. The main shop area, which is used to repair the truck fleet, received only minor damage, officials said.

Responding to the fire were companies from: Warsaw, Silver Springs, Gainesville, Perry, Perry Center and Castile.