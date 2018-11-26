Police: Driver in stolen car strikes two vehicles, house in South Buffalo

A Buffalo driver behind the wheel of a stolen car struck two vehicles before crashing into a house Sunday morning in South Buffalo, according to a police report.

Leonnes Davis, 20, was arrested on Alsace Avenue, after he ran from police after crashing into a home at the corner of McKinley Parkway and Edgewood Avenue shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Davis was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, reckless endangerment, assault, criminal mischief, reckless driving, driving without a license and leaving the scene of a crash, along with a number of other charges.

One of the other drivers suffered head and back injuries and his vehicle declared a total loss. The house on McKinley Parkway suffered substantial damage to its foundation. The vehicle Davis was driving was reported stolen out of Cheektowaga, according to the report.