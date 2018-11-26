Conta nets five goals in Grand Island hockey win

Senior forward Josh Conta scored five goals and Tyler Hunt had four assists for Grand Island in a 7-1 victory over Lew-Port Monday in their Section VI Federation boys hockey Division III game at Hyde Park Rink in Niagara Falls.

Conta scored once in the opening period as the Vikings took a 1-0 lead and added two more in each of the next two periods in the season opener.

Nolan Massaro and Dylan Russo also scored for GI. Peter Spameni had the Lew-Port tally.

Ben Foster and Cam King scored second period goals for for Niagara Wheatfield (1-1) in a 2-1 win over Lancaster (0-2) in the second game at Hyde Park. Max Richter scored for the Lancers.

Bishop Timon-St. Jude won its second in two nights in Division I, defeating Kenmore West, 9-2, in the first game of a doubleheader at Harbor Center.

John Glascoe had two goals, one short-handed, and two assists, and Michael Sands had a pair of tallies and an assist for the Tigers. Fergus Gould, Sean McCarthy, Mike Neanan and Hayden Sawynski were the other goal scorers for Timon. Cam Velasquez had three assists for the winners. Ethan Yotter and Michael Barker scored for Kenmore West.

Aidan Foster and Connor Yuhas scored second period goals and Matt Bowen, Ryan Fitch and Chase Judkiewicz scored in the third for St. Francis (1-0), a 6-2 victory over Amherst (0-1) at HarborCenter. Jake Sgroi scored in the opening period for the Red Raiders. Charles Sinagara and Andrew Fortune scored for Amherst.

New Niagara County team plays first game

Isabella Friedman (Sacred Heart), Alex Groh (Buffalo Seminary) and Fisher scored two goals each and Emily Matthew (Mount St. Mary), Marcella Rodgers (Cardinal O’Hara) and Alyssa Piazza (Sacred Heart) had a goal and assist each for the Monsignor Martin Association team in a 9-2 victory over Niagara County at Hockey Outlet in Wheatfield.

Isabella Battaglia (Cardinal O’Hara) stoped 16 of the 19 shots she faced in goal for Monsignor Martin. Annie Riek faced 38 shots for NC with 29 stops.

It was an historic came for Niagara County, the newest team in the Western New York Girls Ice Hockey Federation. The team represents Niagara Wheatfield, Starpoint and North Tonawanda.

Madison Mallone scored the first goal ever for Niagara County at 6:08 of the second period. Francesca Williamson assisted. Natalie O’Brien scored twice for Niagara County. Mallone assisted on the second.