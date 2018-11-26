Share this article

Buffalo Police provided this photo as it asked the public for help in finding a stolen wheelchair.

Buffalo police seek wheelchair stolen from 4-year-old

The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating wheelchair stolen from a 4-year-old child.

The child needs it to ride the bus to school, police said.

The wheelchair was taken during a Nov. 18 burglary at a West Avenue home.

The photo provided by police appears to be that of a Convaid Basic Cruiser CX12, which is listed as costing more than $1,600.

A post at the Buffalo Police Department's Facebook page Monday afternoon had over 900 shares in just over two hours.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Buffalo Police Department B District at 851-4403.

