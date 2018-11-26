[BN] Blitz newsletter: Josh Allen beats third playoff team in return from injury

Josh Allen returned from his elbow injury and won the third game of his career Sunday in the Bills' 24-21 victory over the Jaguars.

Allen set a franchise record by rushing for 99 yards, breaking Tyrod Taylor's single-game mark for rushing yards by a quarterback. All three of Allen's wins have come against playoff teams from a year ago: Minnesota (lost NFC championship to Eagles), Tennessee (lost AFC divisional round to Patriots) and Jacksonville (lost AFC championship to Patriots).

“I love his fire,” coach Sean McDermott said of Allen. “He personifies Buffalo, right? He’s a hard-worker, blue-collar kid and loves to compete.”

The Bills (4-7) are now on their first winning streak of the season. They visit Miami (5-6) next week.

Allen, Bills get the best of Ramsey: Remember when Jags cornerback Jalen Ramsey called Josh Allen "trash"? He had to eat his words Sunday after the Bills handed the Jaguars their seventh straight loss. Ramsey did get his hands on one of Allen's passes ... but the interception was nullified by Ramsey's own penalty.

Watch: Vic Carucci and Adam Benigni discussed Josh Allen's return.

Undrafted rookie Robert Foster leads Bills in receiving yards for second consecutive game: Robert Foster was signed from the practice squad the day before the Bills' last game and went on to record a team-high 105 yards, which more than doubled his single-game best from college, which was 52 yards. Foster beat his college high again Sunday, hauling in two passes for 94 yards and a score. His highlight was a 75-yard touchdown reception, which Mark Gaughan broke down in his Plays that Shaped the Game.

Bills-Jaguars Report Card: The passing game got a C, but that wasn't on Allen. "Allen’s grade on his own is higher than this, but he was hurt by missed plays around him and penalties on his offensive line, which negated some of his best throws," Jay Skurski wrote. Allen completed only 8 of 19 passes for 160 yards, but his rushing kept the Bills offense moving and his big-time throws made up for the lack of volume.

Brawl shifts momentum to Bills in win: Jags running back Leonard Fournette and Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson were ejected for throwing punches during a second-half fight. Fournette was having a good game up to that point, and the fight seemed to shift the momentum in the Bills' favor. Bills coach Sean McDermott even got a little blood on his hoodie during the scrap.

Miss anything? Get caught up with our Quarterly Report.

Inactives: Sunday was supposed to be a return game for Marcell Dareus, but he was a healthy scratch for the Jaguars. The run stuffer didn't miss much, as LeSean McCoy only ran for 46 yards on 17 carries, but maybe he could've helped contain Allen.

