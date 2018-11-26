Beauts to play four-game series with Russian National Women's team

The Buffalo Beauts will play a series of four games against the Russian National Women’s team in nearby Ontario starting with a Thursday afternoon game at Ridley College in St. Catharines.

Admission to all four games will be free.

The opener at Ridley will be at 4:30 p.m. On Saturday, the teams will meet in a 6:30 p.m. game at the Gale Centre in Niagara Falls, Ont., and again at the same venue at 8:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The series will wrap up at 4:15 p.m. next Tuesday at the Seymour Hannah Rink in St. Catharines.

Buffalo’s next National Women’s Hockey League game will be the annual Teddy Bear Toss night at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 8 at HarborCenter when the Beauts face the Connecticut Whale.