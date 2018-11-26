Bandits announce open practice for Saturday at KeyBank Center
With the National Lacrosse League's labor impasse settled, the Buffalo Bandits have announced an open practice for Saturday at KeyBank Center.
Practice is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with an autograph session at the conclusion of practice. The event is free with general admission seating. Parking will be free in the KeyBank Center garage.
The Bandits will host a question-and-answer session during practice with players, coaches and team personnel on the video board as well as a garage sale with the chance to purchase memorabilia and the annual select-a-seat promotion.
The league and the Professional Lacrosse Players' Association announced a five-year agreement Saturday.
Games from the first two weeks of the season were canceled during the labor dispute, meaning the Bandits' scheduled opener is Dec. 15 at Philadelphia. According to a report from Jake Elliott, the league's play-by-play announcer, the plan is for the two games to be added to the end of the schedule to retain an 18-game regular season.
