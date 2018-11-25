ZIEGLER, Rosemarie P. (Brett)

ZIEGLER - Rosemarie P.

(nee Brett)

November 19, 2018. Devoted wife of the late Frederick H. Ziegler, Jr.; beloved mother of Karin (Ron Smith) Ziegler, Kim (Leonard) Scheuneman, and Kris Ziegler; cherished grandmother of Erik Scheuneman, Brett (Ilana)Zieglersmith, Brendon Scheuneman, Joshua Zieglersmith, and Jake Ziegler. Family will be present from 5-8 PM on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, November 29th at 11 AM at the Deerhurst Presbyterian Church, 257 Deerhurst Park Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14223. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Rosemarie's devoted and loving caregivers: Becky, Catherine, Cindy, Jennifer, Kristen, and Naomi. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Erie County SPCA or Upstate New York National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Share your condolences online at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com