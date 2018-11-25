ZENT, Mary Louise (Kaufman)

November 21, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Robert G. Zent; dear mother of Julia L. White, Gregory J., Anthony J., Charles J., Andrew J., Christopher J. and the late Robert J. Zent; loving grandmother and great-grandmother; sister of Estelle Searle, Dolores Davis and the late Charles Kaufman. Family will be present for memorial visitation on Friday from 4-8 PM at the Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from SS Peter and Paul Church (Williamsville) Saturday at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Charitable Service Trust. (https://cst.dav.org) Please share online condolences at: www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com