WICKHAM, Kate (Butler)

November 17, 2018, beloved wife of the late Dr. Robert D. Wickham; loving mother of Edward (Pamela) Righter and the late Kate Gardner; grandmother of Nicole (James) Todd, Edward Righter, Jr., Donald Zammit, Whitney (Joseph) Barnas, James (Abby) Gardner and Heidi Gardner. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 3rd, at 4 PM at First Presbyterian Church of Buffalo, 1 Symphony Circle, Buffalo, New York. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Share online condolences at www.jerfh.com Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME.