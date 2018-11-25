Whose blood is on Sean McDermott's sweatshirt?

Bills coach Sean McDermott had blood on his hooded sweatshirt when he arrived in the media room for his postgame news conference.

"Part of it’s mine and a little part of someone from the scrum right there," McDermott said. "We’ll take it."

The scrum that led to the ejections of the Bills' Shaq Lawson and the Jaguars' Leonard Fournette happened on the Bills' side of the field. McDermott was quick to hustle toward the end zone and was eventually held back by an official.

"Those things happen fast and when you're in it, it happens even faster," McDermott said. "I'm glad our players supported each other. But you never want to see a fight break outt. It's not good for our game. At the end of the day, we're going to fight and between the whistles is what I'm looking for."