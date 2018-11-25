WALSH, James R.

WALSH - James R. Of Hamburg, NY, November 22, 2018; beloved son of Patrick J. and Kathryn (nee Murphy) Walsh; loving brother of Vivianne and Nora Walsh; cherished grandson of Robert James & Anne (Sheehan) Walsh, Janice (Roth) Murphy and David (Carmen) Murphy; also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends Monday 4-8 PM at the Watermark Wesleyan Church at McKinley (enter at door 3), 4999 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg, where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 AM. Flowers are gratefully declined. Memorials to the James R. Walsh Memorial Fund, 4 Woodview Court, Hamburg, NY 14075. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Loomis offers & Loomis, Inc., Hamburg Chapel.