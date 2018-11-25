Vlad Ducasse inactive for Bills; Marcell Dareus out for Jaguars on Sunday

The Buffalo Bills' change along the offensive line is looking more and more permanent.

Rookie guard Wyatt Teller will make his second straight start Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at New Era Field. The player Teller replaced, veteran Vlad Ducasse, is inactive for the first time this season. That leaves Ryan Groy as the top interior backup offensive lineman.

Also out for the Bills are: tight end Charles Clay (hamstring), quarterback Derek Anderson (concussion), wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, cornerback Ryan Lewis and offensive linement Conor McDermott and Ike Boettger.

Defensive ends Trent Murphy (knee) and Shaq Lawson (elbow) are both active despite being listed as questionable, as is center Russell Bodine (shoulder).

On the Jacksonville side, the big news is that old friend Marcell Dareus is out because of a back injury. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, and was limited Friday. Abry Jones will start at nose tackle in his place. Also out for the Jaguars are: wide receiver D.J. Chark Jr. (quad), defensive end Lerentee McCray (hamstring), cornerback Quenton Meeks (knee), offensive lineman Josh Walker (foot/ankle), running back Dave Williams and offensive lineman Corey Robinson.