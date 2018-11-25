TRUSKOWSKI, Bernard A.

Of Angola, NY, November 23, 2018; beloved husband of the late Irene (nee Kuna) Truskowski; loving father of Donna (Mark) Sudyn; cherished grandfather of Joshua Sudyn; dear brother of the late Chester Truskowski, Anne Bartlow and Matilda Zielinski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Sunday from 2-6 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), where prayers will be said Monday at 11:15 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Paul II Parish at 12:00 pm. Entombment Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com