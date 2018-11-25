Trefzer, Patricia (Donohue)

Passed away on November 23, 2018, beloved wife of Merrill Trefzer and the late Patrick Farrell; dear mother of Brigid (Peter) Dunn and the late Sarah (Brian) Coyle; loving grandmother of James and Patrick Coyle; Katharine and Elisabeth Dunn; daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Hanavan) Donohue; sister of Mary Lou (late Edgar) Knox, Dolores (James) Byron, Rita (Thomas) Graff and the late John "Jack" (Kathleen) Donohue; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10 AM at Nativity of Our Lord Church (please assemble at church). Mrs. Trefzer was a Registered Nurse and received her Masters in Health Education from the University of Buffalo, she also was the School Nurse at Eggert Road Elementary School, taught Nursing at Trocaire College and was the Health Teacher at Frontier Central High School. Online register at www.CANNANFH.com