TAYLOR, Jennie

TAYLOR - Jennie 87, of Depew, NY. Passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 14, 2018 in Sarasota, FL. Jennie was born in South Shields, Durham County, England on February 25, 1931. She immigrated to Ontario Canada in 1954, where she married Sidney Taylor and moved to Buffalo, NY in 1956. She was a wonderful wife of 65 years and mother of 3 daughters and a son. Jennie is survived by her husband, Sidney, daughters, Cheryl, Kathy and husband Ian, and son Peter, 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Flowers and cards to 2055 Sun Home Street, Sarasota, FL 34231, or donate to your favorite charity.