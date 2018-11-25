SYWAK, Maria (Timofejew)

November 23, 2018, beloved wife of the late Nicholas; devoted mother of Michael (Eva) Sywak, Vera (Fred) Berent, Nicholas J., Peter (Sandy), Mary (Tom Aures) Sywak, Elizabeth (Steven) King and the late Leon and William Sywak; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Family will be present for visitation Monday 5-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Burial will be held privately. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com