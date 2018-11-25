SPIES, John R.

SPIES - John R. Of Amherst, NY. Entered into rest November 20, 2018. Beloved husband of Alice L. (nee MacDonald) Spies; devoted father of Alexander (Abbe) Spies; loving son of the late Raymond Sr. and Helen Spies; dear brother of Raymond (Linda) Spies, Jr. and Linda (Carl) Miller; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com