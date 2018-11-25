SMYERS, David Gerald

SMYERS - David Gerald Age 77 of Richburg, NY and formerly of the City of Tonawanda. November 20, 2018 at Bath, VA Medical Center. Father of David Gerald (Rhonda) Smyers II, Dale E. Smyers and the late Douglas M. Smyers; grandfather of Chelsea, Charlene, Jesse (Ashly), Julie Ann and the late William; great-grandfather of Jazzlynn, Emily, Austin, Tristan, Connor, Kaylan and Parker; son of the late William D. and Christina Smyers; brother of Thomas (Roberta) Smyers, Eugene (Donna) Smyers and the late Nancy Smyers. Also nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. David was a 1959 graduate of Tonawanda High School. He was a US Marine Corps Veteran, serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He also served with the US Air National Guard and the US Navy. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, November 30, 2018 from 3-7 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service will be conducted at 7 PM Friday evening following the calling hours. Everyone welcome. Burial at Elmlawn Cemetery will be private. Flowers gratefully declined, memorial contributions are preferred to Bath VA Medical Center, 76 Veterans Ave., Bath, NY 14810. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com