Smithley, R. Marilyn (Reisdorf)

Smithley - R. Marilyn (nee Reisdorf)

November 24, 2018, of Strykersville, beloved wife of late John F. Smithley of 43 years; loving mother of Norm (Janyce), Dan, Ed (Alison), and Rick; cherished grandmother of Brett (Brooke), Breanna, Kristin (Sean Tucker) and Brian; also survived by nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. Predeceased by sister Doris (late Carl) Schwab. Visitation Monday, November 26, 3-8 PM, at COMFORT FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 6469 Olean Rd, South Wales. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, November 27, 11 AM at St. John Neumann Parish, St. Mary's Site, 3854 Main St, Strykersville. Marilyn was a 4H Leader for 40 years, a member of the Rosary and Altar Society as well as a member of the Sheldon Historical Society. Memorials may be made to Strykersville Volunteer Fire Co., 594 Minkel Rd., Strykersville NY 14145. Condolences and Directions at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com