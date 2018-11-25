SHRIBER, Margaret E. (Hurley)

November 11, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Deacon Paul J. Shriber; loving mother of Paul (Cynthia), Richard (Rosemary), Mark Shriber, Patricia (Russell Barrett) Stresing, and the late Paula Shriber; dear grandmother of six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sister of the late Charles (Mildred) Hurley; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 1st at 10 AM at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 2052 Lakeview Rd., Lake View, NY 14085. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo or Cradle Beach Camp. Arrangements by REGER FUNERAL HOME, INC.