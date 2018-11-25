Shoplifter identified after leaving purse behind at store

A 43-year-old Niagara Falls woman has been identified as the suspect in a shoplifting incident after she left her purse behind at the scene, Niagara Falls Police said.

The woman concealed 16 items inside the purse during a shoplifting spree at the Super Walmart store on Military Road the afternoon of Nov. 3, police said recently. As she attempted to leave the store, she was approached by store security and discarded her purse as she successfully eluded her pursuers.

Store officials said they were able to recover close to $200 worth of merchandise that the woman was attempting to steal. They also were able to postitively identify her, police said, and an arrest warrant has been sought in the case.