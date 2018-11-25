SCHAFF, Kenneth C. "Kenny"

SCHAFF - Kenneth C. "Kenny"

Of Elma, NY, November 21, 2018. Beloved companion of Marlene D. Baumgartner; dearest father of David E. Schaff; brother of Carolyn Cassick; cousin of David Schaff. Loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation Monday 3-7 PM with a service to follow at 7 PM at THE KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple Street, East Aurora. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo in memory of Kenny. Online condolences at:

