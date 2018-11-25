SCHAEFER, Walter J.

SCHAEFER - Walter J. November 10, 2018, at age 98. Beloved husband of the late Helen R. (nee Kohl) Schaefer; devoted father of Dennis J. (Margaret) Schaefer, Robert (Elizabeth) Schaefer, Margaret Mary (James) Turner, Thomas J. (Teresa) Schaefer and James J. (Deanne) Schaefer; cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; loving brother of the late Ralph Schaefer, Paul (Mary Joyce) Schaefer and Mildred (Albert) Bantelman; brother-in-law of Loretta Schaefer; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St. (near Union), Cheektowaga, where prayers will be offered on Thursday at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 4125 Union Rd., Buffalo, at 10 AM. Friends invited. Interment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Schaefer's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com