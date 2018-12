SADOVSKY, Wasele

SADOVSKY - Wasele Of Orchard Park; entered into rest, November 22, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Karen E. (nee Kemper); devoted father of Marc (Michelle Michalski) Sadovsky, and the late Nadine Sadovsky; cherished grandfather of Makayla; loving son of the late Wasili S. and Anna (nee Smerka) Sadowsky; dear brother of the late Samuel, Agnes, and Marie. No prior visitation. Online condolences at

