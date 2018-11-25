SACKS, Harriet (Wing)

SACKS - Harriet (nee Wing)

November 21, 2018, of Amherst NY, beloved wife of the late Gordon W. Sacks; devoted mother of William and David Sacks; she is also survived by her brother William (Sandra) Wing of Rochester NY, her aunt Rosemary Nachtwey of Cleveland, OH, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A graduate of Monroe High School (Rochester NY), the University of Rochester and the University of Buffalo's School of Education, she taught elementary education in the Rochester and Buffalo Public Schools for 27 years. She also served on the board of the Amherst Central Schools for 10 years; taught literacy education at Buffalo State College for 14 years; and served as an advisor to the University of Rochester Warner School of Education for over a decade. Her dedication to the promise of universal education for children was unwavering. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her memory to scholarship programs at Buffalo State College or the University of Rochester. Arrangements entrusted to AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC.