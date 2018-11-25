RYCHNOWSKI, Robert C. "Riggo"

RYCHNOWSKI - Robert C. "Riggo"

Of Tonawanda, NY, November 23, 2018, son of the late Charles F. and Raimonda M. (nee Costanzo) Rychnowski; godson of the late Peter (Geraldine) Costanzo; nephew of Angelo (Josephine) Sciandra; also survived by many cousins and friends. Friends may call Monday from 5-8 PM at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Timothy's Church, 565 E. Park Dr., Tonawanda, Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock (please assemble at church). Please share your condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com