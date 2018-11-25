RUBRIGHT, Alice D.

RUBRIGHT - Alice D. 83, longtime children's librarian, adventurous traveler and lover of books, died November 21, 2018, in the Brothers of Mercy home in Clarence, NY. Born in Buffalo, May 13, 1935, she was an avid Buffalonian, happy to take friends and family on tours of the waterfront and downtown. She lived in South Buffalo. Miss Rubright taught in the Hamburg Central School District for decades, running elementary school libraries. She held a bachelor's degree from Buffalo State and a Master's degree in library science from Geneseo State. She also taught Sunday School for years at Woodside United Methodist Church. After Woodside closed, she attended New Hope United Methodist Church in West Seneca. She loved children and she loved giving books to them. She traveled frequently with friends, belonged to a walking club, the Four Squares social group, and a square-dancing club. She was active in Beulah Chapter No. 176 of the Order of the Eastern Star in East Aurora. She is survived by her two sisters, Ruth Ehrlich of York, PA and Carol Richards of Annapolis, MD, six nieces and nephews and eight grandnieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Emma and Jesse Rubright. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Loomis, Offers & Loomis, Inc. Memorial Chapel.