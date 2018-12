ROGERS, Earl H.

ROGERS - Earl H. Of Depew, November 23, 2018, beloved husband of the late Lucille (nee Diehl); devoted father of Linda Hausrath, Gary (Cynthia), Greg, Barbara (Bryan) McLaughlin, Laura and Michael (Tammi); loving grandfather of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Private services were held. Condolences may be left at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com