ROBINSON, Estella Foxworth (Dukes)

ROBINSON ROBINSON - Estella Foxworth (nee Dukes)

On November 22, 2018 our Lord saw fit to grant peace and eternal rest to our beloved. Wife of the late Robert Lee Robinson; cherished mother of James Earl Foxworth, Sr. of Columbia, MS, Mary L. (Sylvester) Wallace of Hampton, VA, Delores Foxworth and Paulette (Rev. Dennis, Jr.) Lee, both of Buffalo, NY; sister of Mary Whalum and Lorena Pittman, both of Chicago, IL; also survived by eleven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC, 995 Genessee St. on Friday, November 30, 2018 11 AM-5 PM. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 1, 2018 11 AM -12 Noon at Hopewell Baptist Church, 1301 Fillmore Ave. where funeral services will immediately follow. Rev. Dennis Lee, Jr. officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences at: www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com