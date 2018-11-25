ROBINSON, Elizabeth J. (Petronsky)

Of West Seneca, NY. November 20, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Robinson; dearest mother of Janis M. (Kevin) McNamara and the late Douglas J. (Linda) Robinson; also survived by five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sister of the late John M. Petronsky. No prior visitation. Private services. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com