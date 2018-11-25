ROBERTSON, Helen P. (Powers)

November 23, 2018, beloved wife of the late Willard "Bill" Robertson; devoted mother of Craig (Gena), Bruce (Diane Mikolay), Maureen (Jim) Lauda, Beth DeLano; loving grandmother of Kiera Robertson, Heather (Brian) Blair, Joseph Lauda, Stewart Robertson, Daniel and James De Lano; sister of the late John "Jack" Powers; aunt of Renee Evans; sister-in-law of George Olsen. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., on Wednesday from 3-7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave. on Thursday at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory to St. Jude's Children Hospital. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com