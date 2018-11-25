RETTIG, Edward "John"

Rettig - Edward "John" November 16, 2018, of Hamburg, NY, beloved husband Janice (nee Boychuck) Rettig; devoted father of Andrew John Rettig, Amy Lynn (Russ) Winter, and Sean (Shannon) Hennessey; cherished grandfather of Madison, Caitlin, Patrick and Sarah Jean; dearest son of Edward and late Jean (nee Roth) Rettig; loving brother of Barbara (Lucky) Harmon, Pamela Finnegan, Vicki (Doug) Kohl, and late Richard Rettig; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, December 1st, at 10 AM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 3487 N. Boston Rd., Eden, NY. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 716-627-2919. Flowers are gratefully declined. Share online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com