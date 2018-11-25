Rear-end crash leads to DWI arrest

A car accident Saturday on Greiner Road at the intersection of Goodrich Road in Clarence led to the arrest of a Basom woman for aggravated driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

After Daphne Sundown rear-ended another vehicle stopped at the light, she failed field sobriety tests and registered 0.18 – more than twice the legal limit – on a blood alcohol content test at the Clarence barracks, state police said. A small amount of cocaine was also found in the vehicle, troopers said.

Sundown, 31, was released after her arrest with a return court date in Clarence.