Share this article

print logo

Rear-end crash leads to DWI arrest

| Published | Updated

A car accident Saturday on Greiner Road at the intersection of Goodrich Road in Clarence led to the arrest of a Basom woman for aggravated driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

After Daphne Sundown rear-ended another vehicle stopped at the light, she failed field sobriety tests and registered 0.18 – more than twice the legal limit – on a blood alcohol content test at the Clarence barracks, state police said.  A small amount of cocaine was also found in the vehicle, troopers said.

Sundown, 31,  was released after her arrest with a return court date in Clarence.

Mark Sommer – Mark Sommer is an enterprise reporter and former arts editor at The Buffalo News. He writes about an array of subjects, including development, the waterfront, transportation and culture.
There are no comments - be the first to comment