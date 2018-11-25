RAYMOND, Ellen M. (Quinn)

RAYMOND - Ellen M. (nee Quinn)

of Lackawanna, at the age of 76, on November 23, 2018, wife of the late James H. Raymond; mother of James (Kelly) Raymond, Jacquelyn (Martin) Dole and Joseph (Eva) Raymond; sister of Bernard (Marie) Quinn, Paul (Tish) Quinn and the late Joseph (late Ann) Quinn, Marceline (late Buzz) Herr and John (Ann) Quinn; grandmother of Katherine, Emily, Julia, Marty, Mason, Kerry, McKenna, Kayla and Jack; also survived by two great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday 2-7 PM at NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc. FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, where prayers will be recited Wednesday at 9:15 AM, followed by The Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony R.C. Church (Lackawanna) at 10 AM. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please visit www. GANNONFUNERAL.com